Jenelle Evans Says Her Mom’s Home Is Endangered by Hurricane Florence Floods

Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, may be looking at some serious damage to her home thanks to Hurricane Florence.

According to JEvans, Florence, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression, has wreaked havoc on the North Carolina town Barbara calls home.

The flooding was so severe that a dam has broken, leaving her home, seen often on the MTV reality series, vulnerable to damage.

“Please pray for my mom’s house and everyone else in NC and SC,” Evans wrote. “A dam to a lake just broke in her area and there is major flooding. Not to mention tornadoes everywhere and wild snakes in the water.”

Evans also revealed the effects of the storm have also reached her home. She and her family have been without power for three days.

“My mom’s town is washing out slowly. Boiling Springs, Bolivia, and people in Winnabow, I hope everyone is ok. Hang in there!” she wrote. “Going on day 3 with no power in most areas, including mine. I feel so bad for my mom and her home. Prayers please!”

Evans has not been sharing many glimpse of the conditions around her home. However, she has been sharing locals’ updates on her Facebook page. Videos show massive flooding in the region, as well as wildlife such as dolphins and snakes coming into areas.

“This is insane. Lots of rain, flooding, washed out roads, broken dams, falling trees killing people, tornados, dolphins in the streets, sharks on highways, alligators running around, and wild snakes outside swimming. What else can go wrong?” she wrote.

Despite all the disastrous condition in the region, she says her family is “safe and sound.” As of Saturday morning their property had not experienced much flooding.

“Everyone here is safe and sound! Land is doing great and not too much flooding so far! Thank god,” she wrote on Facebook. “No power due to a fallen tree on our power line but have a generator. Have plenty of food and water. Gas powered stove to cook. Kids are watching movies and listening to rain. Just trying to relax.”

Photo Credit: KeithJMA / Star Max /GC Images