Jenelle Evans’ Mom Barbara Goes on Tirade Against MTV About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing, Amber Portwood

Jenelle Evans‘ mom, Barbara, expressed her opinion on a number of subjects while speaking to Radar Online this week, slamming MTV for firing her daughter from Teen Mom 2 but not distancing themselves from cast member Amber Portwood.

“Why should Jenelle and I lose our money, and why is MTV supporting Amber when Jenelle and I have done nothing wrong?” Barbara said. “We were on [the show] for 10 years too, and they stopped filming with us. Why is this fair? Why were we let go, and she wasn’t?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evans was fired from the MTV show after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog, Nugget, earlier this year. Eason had previously been fired in 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

Barbara further discussed her wages from the show, confirming that her daughter made $400,000 per season and that she made that same number.

“Jenelle and I made the same amount of money,” she said. “I make the same amount of money as Jenelle and the other girls on the show. This is not fair.”

Barbara also claimed that she and Evans brought Teen Mom 2 its “highest ratings,” saying, “I was the only one on that show who was on the billboard in Times Square.”

Portwood was arrested in July for domestic battery after allegedly getting into an altercation with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. The reality star reportedly attempted to attack Glennon with a machete as he held the couple’s 1-year-old son, James. A recent leaked audio recording also reportedly appears to include Portwood hitting and cursing at Glennon.

“MTV supports her and isn’t taking her off the show,” Barbara said of Portwood.

A source close to Portwood said that the two women are not in similar situations.

“Amber didn’t kill a dog,” the source said. “And she has not been convicted of a crime.”

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement in May, via PEOPLE. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Last week, Evans claimed she was not fired from the show while speaking to PEOPLE Now.

“My relationship with MTV right now — we just left it on a civil note. And, you know, apparently I’m still in an open contract, I hear,” the 27-year-old said.

“I hear that, you know, I’m not fired,” she continued. “So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know. Things have been very hush-hush.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison