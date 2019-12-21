Jenelle Evans Loves Lizzo’s ‘Vibes,’ Reveals ‘Truth Hurts’ Video

Jenelle Evans is loving Lizzo, as is evident by one of her latest Instagram Story videos. On Friday, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member recorded a video from the driver’s seat of her car as she was listening to the 31-year-old singer’s smash hit “Truth Hurts.” Evans added the hashtag for “vibes” three times as she enjoyed the track.

“Truth Hurts” is a 2017 track by Lizzo that had a surge of popularity earlier in 2019. It was featured in viral videos and was included on the deluxe edition of the singer’s debut album Cuz I Love You. Because of the re-release, it has been nominated for three Grammys: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

It’s also notable for memorable lyrics such as “Why men great ’til they gotta be great?” and “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that b—.” It’s an empowerment anthem that Evans definitely could be identifying with as of late, due to her current life situation.

Evans is currently living on her own in the Nashville, Tennessee, area while she is in the middle of a split from her husband, David Eason. After being fired from Teen Mom 2 due to Eason’s animal abuse scandal and a troubling year full of abuse rumors, Evans announced she was leaving the 30-year-old metalworker.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media these past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” Evans wrote in a note posted to Instagram. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked me how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

On Dec. 16, Evans tweeted out an update how she’s doing since the split, writing, “I just want to tell everyone, I am sooooo happy with life right now. Everything is perfect… My support system is so big now, it’s crazy.”