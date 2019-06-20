Jenelle Evans’ Latest Instagram Post Had Fans Thinking She Was Pregnant

Jenelle Evans recent Instagram posts have been showing her feelings since she and husband David Eason lost custody of their children, but one of the posts had fans thinking there might have been another member of their family on the way.

The family’s problems began in April when Eason brutally shot and killed Evans’ pet dog, Nugget, prompting an avalanche of backlash from fans that resulted in her firing from Teen Mom 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Cheat Sheet writes, Evans’ exit from the MTV series has led her to find new ways tome money, including click baiting.

The controversy also resulted in a Child Protective Services investigation that led to the children being removed from their home. For now, her younger son Kaiser is staying with his father Nathan Griffith, while her older son, Jace, and 2-year-old daughter Ensley are living with Evans mother Barbara. Eason’s eldest daughter Maryssa is staying with her maternal grandmother.

The outlet writes CPS investigations can take years to complete so it may be a while before the pair reunite with their kids, and though some speculate Evans would be given custody again should she separate from her husband, the pair seem to be relying on each other through the difficult times.

The former MTV star made fans wonder if she was pregnant with her latest Instagram post, in which she shared a photo of her face along with the caption: “Baby Bump Revealed!” including the pregnant woman emoji and a red heart.

The post also directed fans to a link on her bio, but rather than revealing her own baby bump as the post hinted, it directed to an Us Weekly article about celebrity baby bumps. As with many of her other recent posts since the scandal first broke, comments on the post were disabled.

The former Teen Mom 2 star’s social media has been mostly dedicated to her children as of late, which has made many fans frustrated given the custody drama.

Evans took to Instagram Sunday to reflect on Eason not spending Father’s Day with the kids, with a source telling press earlier this week that the holiday did not fall under a visitation day that they are given once a week.

The post appeared after Evans tweeted to fans they had “no idea” what is going on between her and mom Barbara — whom she had a heated altercation with recently outside a North Carolina courthouse — in the midst of the custody drama.