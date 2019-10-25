Jenelle Evans’ Husband, David Eason, Shares Controversial Photo of 2-Year-Old Daughter With Gun, Dead Squirrel

David Eason is stirring the pot once again as Jenelle Evans‘ husband shared a photo of 2-year-old daughter Ensley Friday that sparked a debate over gun control and hunting.

The former Teen Mom 2 dad took to his Instagram with a series of photos from what appears to be a day hunting with the toddler, featuring Ensley holding up a dead squirrel by its tail next to a rifle leaned against a tree.

In another photo, she smiles for the camera beside her dad and the dead rodent, while in the third she can be seen chowing down on what appears to be the cooked squirrel.

“I couldn’t think of a better person to share a squirrel dinner with!” he captioned the pictures. “She loved every minute of the process and that’s what matters to me!”

The post may have been simple enough, but the comment section was quickly filled with people sharing their views on teaching a toddler to hunt as well as eating squirrel.

“Disgusting,” one naysayer wrote, as another added alongside a vomiting emoji, “Ewwww!”

Others thought Eason’s lesson about the origins of their food was responsible parenting, with one person writing, “I think it’s amazing that you teach the kids the way you do!! And she is so adorable!”

“Back to basics!” another added. “Kids should know where there (sic) food comes from.”

Overlying the whole discussion was Eason’s previous controversies involving guns, including a visit from the Secret Service after sharing videos of himself shooting guns with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s name and “MAGA” in the caption, as well as his shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog, Nugget, which set off the chain of events that would result in Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2 and the temporary removal of their children from the home.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason said of his decision to kill the dog after it nipped at Ensley in an interview with PEOPLE Now following the conclusion of a police and Child Protective Services investigation. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.”

“If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again,” he continued, claiming, “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

