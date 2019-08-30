Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reportedly ‘Super Scared’ for Son Kaden’s Safety With Ex

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason is reportedly “super scared” for his son Kaden’s safety, and the boy is currently with his ex, Olivia Leedham. In a since-deleted post on Facebook, Eason shared his concern, writing, “I am super scared for my son Kaden’s safety. His mother is on drugs and has kept him from me for a long time trying to hide her bad habits. This woman has kept Kaden from me since before he was born, when she asked me to sign a paper saying I didn’t have to be the dad. Olivia was always very abuse [sic] towards me and even put my son’s life in danger several time [sic] while she was pregnant.”

Leedham recently created a GoFundMe page titled “Helping This Mommy to Protect Kaden,” in order to try and raise money for legal expenses, amid a custody battle with Eason over their son.

“I am a single mom of two. I do my best to work as much as I can. I have put Kaden and Lailah, my daughter, through daycare. I take care of all their needs as any parent does but I am on a one parent income,” she wrote. “I don’t have the means to keep going alone financially within the court system. I am finally reaching out for help. I am completely concerned for my son’s safety, physically and mentally. He is persistent on not going to his Dads and doesn’t even want to speak to him. I am beyond worried.”

Leedham also says that she has only ever wanted “to protect my child from harm’s way,” and that she is “sincerely concerned about my child being around someone who is extremely volatile.”

According to Us Weekly, Eason went on to say that Leedham “lied to the entire world looking for donations and sympathy” by creating the fund-raising page. “There is no sympathy from me and at this point, she has broken the law so many times,” he continued. “I would be surprised if she doesn’t end up in jail when I take her back to court.”

Eason concluded his post by stating that he believes Leedham’s GoFundMe money will only be used to “buy more drugs,” adding that he also believes she will only use the money “on herself.”

Leedham set the amount cap on the fundraiser at $5,000, and to at the time of this writing, she has raised $5,044 from over 300 donors.

