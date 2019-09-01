Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Lost Custody of Son Kaden, and ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Saw It Coming

This week, new reports emerged revealing that David Eason had lost custody of his son, Kaden, and Teen Mom 2 fans were not generally surprised. Jenelle Eason’s husband has become a controversial figure in the world of reality TV, and fans though it was about time the courts sided against him. This weekend, social media filled with posts about Eason.

Eason had two children from a previous relationship before he got together with Evans. His 5-year-old son, Kaden, was given over to Eason’s ex, Olivia Leedham on June 29, according to a report by Radar.

Court documents reportedly show that Eason was originally granted weekend visitation with Kaden. However, after a few months, the toddler “began displaying a series of alarming behaviors related to visitation.” He reportedly “would cry uncontrollably,” “beg not to visit” with his father and become “evasive” when asked why. At the same time, Eason was facing other allegations at home, including alleged assaults against Evans.

It was not long before fans began to weigh in on Eason’s new custody arrangement online. Some mocked the reality star’s cocky attitude, noting that something had finally not worked out for him. Others condemned him for his unrelated behavior, calling him “a racist person and dog abuser.”

“David called himself a well known public figure,” one person wrote with crying-laughing emojis.

“So David Eason how are your wife’s ’12 million followers on social media’ working out for ya?” asked another with the same.

Meanwhile, Leedham has created a crowdfunding campaign to continue her legal battle against Eason. According to the GoFundMe page, Leedham is still not out of the woods with Kaden yet, and she needs support to keep her son out of Eason’s hands.

“We have come a long way and have spent nearly $50,000 on attorney fees to keep the case going,” she wrote. “My family and I are struggling to pay anymore. I am a single mom of two. I do my best to work as much as I can.”

The campaign has been live for three days at the time of this writing, and has already surpassed its goal by almost $1,200. On Twitter, Teen Mom 2 fans shared the link with each other, suggesting that at least some of them helped fund Leedham’s custody battle.

This was apparent in the screen names of some of the donors, which were clearly inspired by Eason. One user named themself “David NeedsAVasectomy,” while another was called “JusticeFor Nugget.” A third donor was named “Nugget’s Ghost.”

Evans has laid out hers and Eason’s side of the story in a post on Teen Mom Talk Now, but she has not weighed in on the ongoing debate online.