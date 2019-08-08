Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Accused of Ripping off Blacksmith With New Business Endeavor

David Eason’s new custom metal and woodworking business has possibly already gotten the former Teen Mom 2 star in hot water after Jenelle Evans‘ husband is being accused of ripping off another blacksmithing business’ name.

After Eason unveiled he was now smithing knives under the business name Black River Forge, Teen Mom fans took to the internet to warn a Texas-based custom metal and woodworking business under the same name that Eason was attempting to sell products online using the brand, as first reported by The Blast.

“Just to let you know. A guy named David Eason is using your name,” one person wrote on the business’ Facebook page. “Google him. It is not good for business.”

“I came here to say the same thing,” another wrote. “He’s a scary guy and i wouldn’t allow him to associate your brand with his name. He has a reputation I’m sure most have heard about. (but its not a good one, if you haven’t heard of him).”

The business addressed the matter not long after, sharing an update reading, “Thank you for bringing to our attention that someone is using the same business name. We are not familiar with David & will look into this matter.”

Eason’s reputation as of late is worse than ever after he admitted to having shot and killed the family’s French bulldog, Nugget, after the pup nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Not long after his confession, both police and Child Protective Services looked into the family situation, temporarily removing the couple’s children from their home and forcing the reality TV couple into a custody battle in court. MTV subsequently announced it would no longer be filming with Evans following the incident.

In July, a North Carolina court restored the couple’s normal child custody, and police announced they would not be pressing charges against Eason, accusing Evans of “fabricating” the whole incident, which Evans has since called “not true.”

