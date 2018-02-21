Report: MTV Possibly Firing Jenelle Evans From ‘Teen Mom 2’

While Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason has already been fired from Teen Mom 2, Evans herself may also get booted.

Before Eason’s firing was made public, a reported surfaced from Radar that claimed Evans’ fate will be decided on Wednesday.

“The execs at MTV are having a meeting on Wednesday to discuss firing Jenelle,” an alleged “insider” told Radar. “It isn’t looking good for her. They’re definitely leaning towards firing her.”

The source then also weighed in on what the network was likely to do.

“Her world is very soon going to crash down around her,” the source said. “The network has no choice but to take action after such a reckless set of events, or risk losing the entire franchise. She’s in serious hot water.”

While that may seem a bit dramatic, the Teen Mom 2 cast has allegedly boycotted production for the MTV reality series until the couple is fired.

The outlet also reached out to a source allegedly close to Evans, who claimed producers have assured her she is not going anywhere.

“Jenelle talked to her producer and other people at MTV,” the second source said. “They’ve told her she isn’t getting fired.”

The outrage against the couple began when Eason posted a photo of Eason shooting an AR-15 just hours after the same type of weapon was used to kill 17 people in a Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

A fan then criticized Eason on Twitter, to which he replied with a rant that was offensive to the LGBTQ community.

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent?” Eason wrote. “Because you think you know me? LMAO why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently between seasons, but its sister show Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV