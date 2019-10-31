David Eason Shares ‘Most Perfect Sight’ He’s Ever Seen, Day Before Jenelle Evans Files for Divorce

✖

It was announced today that Jenelle Evans has filed for divorce from David Eason, and the news comes a day after he posted a photo of her and their daughter Ensley, calling the pair the "most perfect sight" he's ever seen. In the post, the two girls are walking down the street, and Evans is smiling bright at Ensley. The photo was posted on Wednesday, and on Thursday Evans took to Instagram herself, to share that she had left Eason.

"I've mostly kept off social media the past few days because I've been focused on making some big life decisions," she began her statement. "I've lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot of it hasn't been pretty. But its been my life."

"Like anyone else I want what's best for my kids and I want to be happy," she continued. "With time away from Teen Mom, I've started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now."

"The kids and I have moved away from David," Evans then revealed, adding that she has officially filed for divorce from her husband of two years. "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process."

The reality TV star went on to say, "I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you'll hear from us again soon."

Many social media users have been commenting on the news, with one calling it "shocking" on Twitter.

"Oh this is where she does that female trick of playing the victim and acting like she doesnt have to take any accountability for her actions. Cause some big bad man had full control over her," another Twitter user wrote. "I literally tweeted she would do this when she tired of him."

At this time, Eason does not appear to have publicly commented on the news, but it may only be a matter of time before he issues a statement.

