Jenelle Evans Disputes Report of Backstage Fight During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Filming

After reports surfaced of some crazy drama taking place at the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping Saturday, Jenelle Evans took to social media to tell her side of the story.

“I came here to do a live video … because of the s–t that happened last night,” Evans started an early morning Instagram live Sunday. “If you haven’t heard, last night there was an article that, of course, comes out after I left, [saying] that they had to shut down production and Jenelle and David were acting crazy.”

Evans referenced an article published by The Ashley saying that production at the reunion was temporarily shut down after a fight broke out backstage when her ex Nathan Griffith’s new girlfriend Ashley Lanhart hugged Evans’ mom Barbara. From there, Eason and Griffith both allegedly jumped in, although no punches were ever thrown.

Evans didn’t deny the fight happened, but said that Lanhart started the fight, “cussing (Evans) out” after she heard her making fun of Lanhart for being on camera after earlier saying Teen Mom 2 was “bulls–t.”

According to Evans, Lanhart had to be pinned to a wall and asked to leave in front of her and Griffith’s son Kaiser.

Evans claims that she then called her husband to come protect her, and when he arrived in the room got yelled at by Griffith’s mom Doris, which caused Griffith to “buck up” to him.

“You’re not worth it,” Evans claims Eason said before the couple left the building.

Evans also recounts an exchange with her estranged mother that night.

“You are being abused, Jenelle, and you won’t tell anybody. You’re worse than you’ve ever been, even worse than when you were on drugs.” Evans recalled her mother telling her.

The earlier report also claimed that Evans’ new husband David Eason pulled a knife at the L.A. cast party.

The mother of three quickly denied that Eason had any part in the fight backstage and downplayed the knife claim, saying he just popped a few balloons in anger after the bartender refused to serve him beer at the production party.

“So supposedly David’s a dangerous person because he popped some balloons,” she said incredulously.

Griffith also took to social media soon after Evans’ Instagram live, saying that Eason was the aggressor in the fight, not Lanhart.

“Unsealed files of the biggest lies on planet Earth,” he captioned the video.

Sounds like the reunion special should be filled with drama.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. EST.