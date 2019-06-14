Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Posts Photo With Their Son Kaiser Amid Custody Battle Drama

Nathan Griffith is enjoying some quality time with son Kaiser amid ex-fiancé Jenelle Evans custody issues.

The former Teen Mom 2 star’s ex shared a sweet photo of himself hugging son Kaiser, 4, on June 10, as Evans and her husband David Eason continue tonight to regain custody of their children, following a Child Protective Services investigation that resulted in the kids being removed from their home.

Evans and Eason lost temporary custody by court order of a North Carolina judge following David brutally shooting and killing Evans’ dog, Nugget in April. The couple recently pleaded their case and spent four days in court trying to get their kids back, but the judge denied their appeal.

Eason and Evans share daughter Ensley, who is currently in the care of her grandmother Barbara Evans. Evans also has 9-year-old Jace — who was already on Barbara’s care, and Kaiser. Eason also has 11-year-old Maryssa and 5-year-old Kaden, who he didn’t previously have custody for.

The custody drama began after CPS investigating the brutal killing of Nugget, weeks after Eason claimed he had done it to protect Ensley.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog, and I don’t put up with that sh-t at all,” he wrote on Wednesday, May 1. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for, and my family means that much to me.”

Kaiser is now in the custody of his father Nathan. Since taking custody, Griffith has shared some updates of life with taking care of his on full-time. He shared a photo of his son hanging out with his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt back in May.

“About the cutest thing EVER!!!” Nathan wrote. “I love @a_lynn423 and how she treats Kaiser so good. He loves his Ashley. #smile #teamGriffith.”

Fans responded to the post, noticing how happy the little boy seemed with his father.

“Kaiser sure does seem happier when he’s with daddy!” one fan commented.

Another responded, “Kaiser looks so clean and well dressed, he looks so happy I have never seen him look happy and actually glowing when he’s on the show he can’t go back to that nutty angry house with that crazy guy I hope the judge gives [you] full custody Nathan!”

Aside from the custody drama, Evans was also fired from Teen Mom 2 in the aftermath of the dog killing.

“MTV has ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the show said in a statement in late April. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans is said to be replaced by Jade Cline on the MTV series next season.