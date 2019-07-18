Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested for Probation Violation

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Keith Rogers is in trouble with the law again. The Teen Mom 2 alum’s ex was arrested for felony probation violation on Wednesday in Leland, North Carolina.

Rogers was reportedly being held on $10,000 bail at the Brunswick County Jail. TMZ reported that the arrest was related to his April 2018 arrest on drug charges.

Rogers, who Evans was briefly married to, was previously convicted of drug crimes in North Carolina and was arrested late August for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Evans and Rogers married only two months after they began seeing each other in the fall of 2012. They broke up a month after their 2012 nuptials but reconciled briefly the next year. They were later arrested together for heroin possession and assault in April 2013. Us Weekly writes the divorce was finalized in June 2014, they did not have children together.

Rogers’ arrest comes as Evans deals with her own set of legal issues, stemming from her husband David Eason presumably shooting her dog Nugget. The incident led Jenelle to be fired from the MTV series and investigated by child protective services after her husband admitted to shooting and killing the dog.

Police sources later claimed that they were not able to press criminal charges against Eason after Evans claimed the whole incident had been a PR stunt. Her statement, combined with lack of evidence found in their home led to him not being charged for the incident.

“Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was,” police said in a press release to WECT. “The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case.”

“This is not true,” Evans said on Twitter soon after the release made headlines last week. “The police called me and asked me if it was a stunt, and I told them it WASNT. and I didn’t know where my dog was.”

She later alleged police “harassed us for weeks about this case,” forcing her lawyer to send a series of letters to get them to leave them alone.

Evans continued to defend herself and her family Monday, writing: “The reports you’re reading are not true. I’m am having major talks with my lawyer about everything.”

“I have NEVER said any incident was a PR stunt and would never stoop that low,” she added. “Don’t believe what you read. My family is trying to recover and everyone’s making it worse.”