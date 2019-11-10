Jenelle Evans’ Ex David Eason Claps Back at Fans’ Remarks in Photo Alongside ‘Crazy’ Chicken

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason shared a photo of himself with a “crazy” rooster on his head Sunday. The photo earned plenty of comments from his Instagram followers within minutes, but Eason was quick to clap back to the more critical ones. Eason is now single, after his estranged wife Jenelle Evans filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

“These chickens are so damn crazy!” Eason wrote, alongside a picture of himself with the rooster perched on his shoulder and looking over his head.

Within the first hour of publishing the photo, it earned over 800 likes and more than 100 comments.

“Chickens take after their owners. Funny how that works,” one person wrote, to which Eason replied: “Said no person ever.”

“What are you going to do with all of the animals now its just you to care for them?” one fan asked.

“Eat them,” Eason wrote.

The same fan was a little shocked by the response, adding, “Wasn’t even being rude was just curious,” alongside a rolled eyes emoji.

“So are u,” another fan wrote, suggesting Eason is “damn crazy” himself.

“Good one, Very original joke,” Eason replied.

On Oct. 31, Evans announced she filed for divorce after two difficult years of marriage. She already moved off the North Carolina farm they shared together with her children.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote in an Instagram statement. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

A few days later, Evans was granted a restraining order against Eason, who was also ordered to not discuss Evans on social media. Evans listed 11 alleged incidents of physical and verbal abuse from Eason, adding, “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being.”

Despite of the temporary restraining order, Eason did reference the split in an Instagram Story post showing him taking off his wedding ring.

“I guess I can take this off now,” he wrote in one slide, before adding, “Its (sic) gonna take some time for that finger to heal up.”

Eason also claimed on Facebook he was going to file a missing person’s report because Evans “disappeared” with their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

In another post on Instagram, Eason shared a photo with his daughter Mayrissa, 11, from a previous relationship.

Evans and Eason’s marriage has been filled with controversial moments. In late April, Eason shot and killed their dog after it snapped at Ensley, resulting in Evans being fired from Teen Mom 2 and both losing custody of their children temporarily. Eason was previously fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 for homophobic and transphobic comments on Twitter.