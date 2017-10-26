Jenelle Evans Goes Off on Dodge After Car Breaks Down in 100-Degree Weather

Jenelle Evans’ new Dodge Durango is malfunctioning all over the place, and she has had enough.

As she’s done with past grievances, the Teen Mom 2 cast member took to Instagram on Wednesday to unload on the car manufacturer and demand answers. Apparently the car is currently out of commission in her driveway, and has recently broken down twice in 100-degree weather while she had her infant with her.

“This car has left me stranded in 100 degree weather twice in August and I had my 9 month old with me both times,” Evans wrote. “We have 5 kids altogether and for this to keep happening is unacceptable.”

As for what the issue may be, she’s been told by the dealership that a variety of parts had to be replaced. However, those replacements just aren’t enough. Furthermore, she also says the company’s warranty won’t cover towing it to get serviced because she is 2-3 miles outside of their 10-mile coverage radius.

“My car has been to the dealership to be fixed 4-6 times already,” she wrote. “They have replaced the computer module, alternator, and battery. Last time this happened two weeks old I was told at a different dealership that my car starts up and ‘works fine.’ Now my car is stuck in my driveway as you see it in the first picture.”

“Customer service told me over the phone just now at corporate that they can’t tow it since the warranty only covers ‘no more than 10 miles away,’ I’m 12-13 miles away from the closest dealership.

Read all of the MTV personality’s heated rant below.