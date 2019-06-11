Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Average Emergency Calls Each Month Revealed

Amid Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s attempts to regain custody of their four children, TMZ has revealed some shocking information about the couple’s home life.

In the last year, the couple has reportedly placed 25 calls to Columbus County Emergency Services, according to the outlet. That averages out to about one call every other week for 52 weeks. Columbus County Emergency Services told TMZ nearly a third of all those calls involved welfare checks, and six of them were made by someone inside the home seeking the help of law enforcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The most recent 911 call to Evans and Easons’ home was made by the former Teen Mom 2 star on May 15. She called about a suspicious powder they allegedly received in the mail. Authorities also got a call in December asking that they investigate Eason after he posted a series of videos touting his collection of weapons and ammo.

TMZ reported that two calls required police to respond to the home, one was made regarding a warrant being served, one involved a lawsuit being served, one was about a domestic dispute, one was a call for assistance from another law enforcement agency, one was about an alleged assault, another was about a report of someone with a gun and one of the 25 calls was about a locked vehicle.

Per the outlet’s reporting, one of the recent welfare check calls was made by Nathan Griffith — Evans’ ex-boyfriend, and the father of her 4-year-old son Kaiser — after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget. The assault call was made by Evans, and pertained to an October incident in which she claimed Eason attacked her outside the home and may have cracked her collarbone. She later alleged that it was a drunken misunderstanding.

The domestic dispute call may have been related to an incident that occurred at Evans and Eason’s home in December 2018. Days before Christmas, Evans called 911 to report that Eason was “freaking out,” and behaving in a frightening manner according to Radar Online. She placed the call while hiding in the attic of her home, alleging that Eason was angry about an article was written about them and was accusing Evans of locking him out and taking his belongings.

“He said I locked him out and took his phone. He was outside looking for his phone. He got upset over and article. You can hear him yelling. He’s outside smashing stuff,” Evans said during the call.

Asked if Eason had a weapon on him, Evans responded, “Yeah he does, he has a gun. He broke my front door, I don’t know how it looks. I’m in the attic.”

Eason placed a call of his own to 911 that same day, requesting a welfare check on his wife. Radar Online reported that she wasn’t answering his calls and he was concerned.

“He said she’s not answering her phone or texts. He’s in Wilmington County. He wanted us to send the information because he’s driving. He said he’s worried. He called 2 to 3 times. She’s on Facebook,” the dispatcher said.