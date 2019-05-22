Jenelle Evans and David Eason Reportedly Working Together to Get Their Children Back

Former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason may be in the midst of some serious marital issues, but they are relying on one another as they fight to get their children back.

According to sources close to the couple who spoke to The Blast, the couple “are still a team” with the “singular goal” of getting their four children – their 2-year-old daughter Ensley, Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, and Evans’ two sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4 – back in their custody.

The couple have been the focus of headlines ever since Eason confessed that he shot and killed Evans’ French bulldog Nugget after it nipped at their toddler.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he captioned a post on his since-deleted Instagram account. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

As fellow Teen Mom stars and fans took to social media to publicly blast the incident, a North Carolina judge, fearing for the safety of the children in their care, ordered all four children to be removed from the home. On Friday, May 10, both Jace and Kaiser were removed by Child Protective Services, who then removed Maryssa and Ensley just days later.

Since then, Evans and Eason have presented a united front as they tirelessly work to regain custody.

After appearing in a North Carolina court on Thursday, May 16, they once again stood in front of a judge on Wednesday, May 22, though both times they were unable to return home with their children, and Evans reportedly feels that officials have been “overly aggressive” in the case.

Although they are fighting to get their children back, legal experts told Radar Online that it could take more than a year for the couple to be allowed unsupervised care of their children. Several other sources told TMZ that Evans has been given an ultimatum: stay with her husband or regain custody of her children.