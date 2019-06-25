Jenelle Evans and David Eason Return to Family Court in Custody Battle

Jenelle and David Eason were back in court Tuesday in North Carolina, hoping to regain custody of their kids.

In photos and videos published by TMZ, the married couple walked quietly into the courthouse in Columbus County after they agreed to attend counseling in hopes of getting their children back.

The couple has been in and out of court since May after a judge ordered Kaiser, 4 (who Evans shares with ex Nathan Griffith), Maryssa, 11 (Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship) and their daughter Ensley, 2, be removed from their care.

Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, has full custody of Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace, from her relationship with ex Andrew Lewis. Barbara was ordered to not allow Jace to have visits with Evans.

After five court hearings, a judge told Evans that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care,” a source told Radar. The source previously said that “the judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified.”

“CPS described the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy and there were holes in all of the walls,” the source added.

The couple’s legal woes began after Eason admittedly shot and killed the family French bulldog, Nugget after it nipped at Ensley.

“I dont [sic] give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” Eason wrote on Instagram in May, defending his actions. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes [sic] mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

After news broke that the two would not be granted the return of their children anytime soon, Evans told The Hollywood Gossip that she and her husband would be going through the process together.

“I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” she said. “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

Amid the custody battle, Evans has shared several posts on social media, including some for Eason’s 31st birthday on Monday. The Teen Mom 2 alum, 27, took to her Instagram Stories to show off what looked like a major spread of a crawfish boil, writing alongside the photos, “Yesterday was Davids bday.”

Notably absent from the photos were Jace, Kaiser, Maryssa and Ensley.