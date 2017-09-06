Jenelle Evans Fires Back at Fans Who Are Concerned About David Eason’s Behavior

Jenelle Evans is defending her fiancé David Eason after fans attacked him for his behavior during Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 episode.

After Evans accused her mother Barbara of driving drunk, the two were on fragile grounds. During the episode, Evans was preparing to celebrate Mother’s Day and wanted her three children with her.

However, Barbara would not allow Evans’ 7-year-old son Jace to see her on the day if Eason was going to be present. This rule caused another major fight.

After the episode aired, Evans received messages from her fans telling her to be careful around her soon-to-be husband.

She snapped back against the haters, claiming MTV “manipulated” the footage of the fight to make Eason look bad.

One user wrote, “#TeenMom2 Catching up on the last show. [Jenelle Evans] David is starting to behave differently. You need to be careful. Jace sees it.”

Evans responded, “Not true, you will see. Everything is always manipulated.”

Not true, you will see. Everything is always manipulated 😑 https://t.co/fqMBTCkvRV — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 5, 2017

Another fan wrote, “Yes, Jenelle, just like David is manipulating you. Don’t lose who you have become because of David’s controlling ways…he is a loose cannon.”

During the show, Evans said her mother needs to learn her place and is “ridiculous” for thinking Jace didn’t want to see Eason. Evans also wrote on Twitter, “All of you know nothing,” after reading more concerned messages.

The MTV personality also took to Instagram to reconfirm her love for Eason. “I love you so much, despite what anyone else thinks,” she wrote next to a photo of the couple on the beach. “I’m happy, the kids are happy, and you make us this way. That’s all that matters. Can’t wait to be your wife soon!”