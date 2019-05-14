Jenelle Evans’ Daughter Reportedly Will Be Removed From Home After David Eason Dog Killing Scandal

Jenelle Evans is reportedly on the verge of losing her third child to Child Protective Services after husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog two weeks ago.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Columbus County Protective Services are preparing to remove 2-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with Eason, from the home. Ensley will reportedly be taken to stay with the fired Teen Mom 2 star’s mom, Barbara Evans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources close to the situation told the outlet that CPS is trying Evans, her husband and her daughter, but are wary of entering Eason’s land due to his history with weapons, which he claimed prompted a visit from the U.S. Secret Service after posting a photo on Instagram featuring a gun and mentioning the president’s name.

Monday, news broke that Evans’ 4-year-old son with Nathan Griffith had been picked up from daycare by Griffith’s mom at CPS’ request, and that her 9-year-old son Jace was required to stay with Barbara for the time being, as she already has primary custody of the child.

A source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “Barbara is still in contact with [the people from MTV] and she said that since Jenelle isn’t leaving David, she can’t allow Jace to go see Jenelle because she knows that will mean Jace will be around David. She was horrified [about the dog’s murder].”

Earlier this month, Eason admitted to shooting and killing French Bulldog Nugget after it “snapped at” Ensley, writing on his since-deleted Instagram,” I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he wrote. “You can hate me all you want. But this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Soon after, MTV revealed it would no longer be filming with Evans, telling Us Weekly in a statement, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” they continued.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans