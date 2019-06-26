Jenelle Evans Asks Daughter Ensley to ‘Come Home’ Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans wants her young daughter Ensley back in her life amid her and David Eason‘s custody battle.

The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Tuesday, as she and Eason continued to fight to regain custody of their kids, to share throwback videos with her 2-year-old.

“Come home,” the reality star wrote on the caption of the Instagram, along with a heart and sad face emoji and the hashtag, #MommasGirl.

With Evans enabling comments on the post, her fans replied to the photo with suggestions for her to bring her children back to the home, including leaving Eason, whose brutal killing of her dog, Nugget, prompted Child Protective Services removing the children from their property.

“You know what you need to do to get all the kids back. You just refuse to do it. There are so many resources for battered women. Open your eyes!!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

“If you want her to come home, then make a home suitable for her. #LeaveDavid,” another user commented.

“You love being the victim – grow up and take some responsibility for your current situation,” another user wrote.

Another user wondered, why Evans didn’t post about her sons Jace and Kaiser, as much as she did about Ensley.

“Get rid of him and get your babies back !!” another fan commented.

In the first video, captioned “She’s a mess, but she’s amazing,” showed the toddler giggling on a couch with juice on her face. She drank from her and tried to say “Hawaiian Punch” in the second video.

Ensley and Kaiser, 4, were removed from Evans’ home in North Carolina in May after her husband shot and killed Nugget. As the couple fights to regain custody, Ensley is staying with Jenelle’s mother Barbara, who already had custody of Jace. Kaiser is staying with his father, Nathan Griffith.

Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, 11, was also removed from her home and is reportedly living his her maternal grandmother.

Hours before sharing the videos, Evans and Eason were spotted entering the Columbus County Court for a custody hearing.

After five court hearings, a judge told Evans that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care,” a source told Radar. The source previously said that “the judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified.”

“CPS described the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy and there were holes in all of the walls,” the source added.