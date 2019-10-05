Jenelle Evans Admits She’s ‘Most Likely’ Finished With ‘Teen Mom’ Despite Rumors

Jenelle Evans seems to have finally come to terms with her exit from Teen Mom 2. The former reality star addressed the rumors among fans of her possible return to the franchise after posting a new photo on her Instagram. Evans had previously fueled the rumors about her possible return, but seems to now be resigned to not being asked to come back.

Evans posted a couple of photos of herself before having dinner Friday, writing: “Before eating, after eating. What are carbs?”

One fan took to the comments section to ask about her status with the show. “Are u off teen mom for good now???” they wrote.

Evans kept her response short, writing: “Most likely.”

Her response comes two weeks after she discussed the possibility of her returning to the MTV series, saying she has several “opportunities” coming her way, but will not take them until after she hears from MTV.

“Will you ever go back to school or the work force now that you’re no longer on MTV,” one fan asked Evans on Instagram at the time.

“I’ve always had other jobs besides MTV, so I’ve always been working,” Evans replied. “I also have a lot of open opportunities but waiting on answers from my old job [later clarifying she meant MTV].”

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in the spring after her husband David Eason was caught in controversy for shooting and killing her dog, Nugget. The incident led to a Child Protective Services investigation resulting in Evans and Eason temporarily losing custody of their kids.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement in May announcing the decision. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

After regaining custody, the couple has maintained their marriage is now stronger than ever after the drama.

During the Q&A last month, Evans admitted she thought her firing from the show was “unfair,” considering Amber Portwood has not been fired from Teen Mom OG despite being arrested and charged with domestic violence in July.

“Why were you asked to leave the show and Amber is still on??? She should BE GONE,” one fan asked.

“No one asked me anything. They told me what was happening,” Evans replied. “I didn’t have a choice. But yes, I agree unfair comparing our stories.”