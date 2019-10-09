Jenelle Evans Admits She Let ‘People Walk All Over’ Her, Announces Major Change

Jenelle Evans is vowing to stop sharing clickbait articles on her social media after being criticized time and time again for posting things implying she was pregnant or divorcing husband David Eason. The former Teen Mom 2 star admitted to letting people “walk all over” her in an Instagram Q&A session Wednesday as she told her followers that the annoying ads were done for on her page.

“Note to self: do everythingggg on your own,” she wrote before asking fans to let her clear the air by answering their questions directly. “Be your own boss and try not to let anyone steal from you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is exactly why you don’t let others post a damn thing to your page,” she continued. “They ‘act’ on your behalf and make you look like an idiot. Soooo glad im working for myself now. Holy s—.”

When asked about her decision to revoke access from the “3-4 companies” that post the articles to her page, Evans answered, “I just don’t want to annoy all of you anymore [laugh out loud].”

As another fan celebrated her decision, Evans lamented, “I knowwww everyday I’m super annoyed even thinking I let that happen. I let people walk all over me. It’s sad.”

Followers of the fired Teen Mom 2 star have had a couple false alarms in which Evans has shared photos of ultrasounds to her grid with a caption implying she was pregnant and directing people to the link in her bio. That link would ultimately have little to nothing to do with Evans, let alone confirming another baby on the way, and sent angry fans to her comments section regularly to complain about the paid content.

Many Teen Mom 2 fans thought the clickbait was Evans’ way of supporting her family following being fired from the MTV series after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog for nipping at 2-year-old daughter Ensley. But the reality personality implied on Instagram she had a new project up her sleeve, telling a fan who suggested she get her own show, “That might be coming up sooner rather than later.”

When another said whatever show she was hinting at would get higher ratings than Teen Mom 2, Evans even sassed, “Lol probably so,” adding the queen emoji.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images