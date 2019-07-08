Jenelle Evans Admits It Was ‘Hard’ to Stay With David Eason After Dog Incident

It was a tough decision for Jenelle Evans to stay with husband David Eason after he shot and killed their family dog, she said Monday morning. A week after she and Eason were awarded custody of their kids again, she took to Instagram for a Q&A, where she told a fan that the aftermath wasn’t easy to get through.

“Was it a hard decision to stay with David after the dog incident?” one of her Instagram followers wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Teen Mom 2 alum responded, “Honestly yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

A judge ruled in May that Ensley, 2, Kaiser, 5, and Maryssa, 11, could not live with Evans and Eason after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget, when it allegedly nipped at Ensley’s face. Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, took care of Ensley, while Kaiser stayed with his father, Nathan Griffith, and Maryssa reportedly stayed with a family member.

Last week, a different judge ruled that Eason and Evans could have their children back, a decision that Barbara told RadarOnline was “an injustice to the children.”

“We are all sick to our stomachs,” she said, adding that she was “going to fight for these children.”

Griffith spoke out Sunday, a few days after the court ruling. “I’ve calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment,” he tweeted. “I’m not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit: https://survey.nccourts.org/1480690875 to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge’s name is Pauline Hankins. TY [Team Griffith].”

The ruling does not affect Barbara’s custody of Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace, who has been living with his grandmother for most of his life. Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis. Evans revealed in another part of her Q&A on Monday that Jace “will live with us full time soon but not now.”

Evans told PEOPLE that she was “ecstatic” to have custody of her kids again. “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she said. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”