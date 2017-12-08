Jenelle Evans Accuses Mom of Assaulting Son Jace in 911 Call

Jenelle Evans is accusing her mother Barbara Evans of assaulting her 8-year-old son Jace Evans after calling 911 last week to report that she was “hitting” the young boy.

Radar Online reported Thursday that the Teen Mom 2 cast member called the Boiling Springs Lake Police on Nov. 30 after she claims she got a call from Jace, who she told the dispatcher was “crying his eyes out” and saying that his “Meme” or grandmother Barbara, was “hitting him.”

Jenelle says in the audio obtained by the publication that the boy was “huffing and puffing” and not able to breathe because he was upset.

She then claimed that the “emergency” was at Barbara’s house, where Jace lives. Barbara and Jenelle have clashed over the custody of her son for years.

She says she can hear her mom talking to Jace in the background of her son’s call, telling him to “get out” and “never come back.”

While these are all disturbing claims, it seems that nothing came of the call. According to the police report, officers marked the status of the incident with “no need to check.”

Barbara and Jenelle have a history of calling the police on each other, whether it be because of Jenelle’s drug use or arguments over Jace’s custody.

Barbara recently revealed she was served with a cease and desist from her daughter and her new husband David Eason over “false and defamatory statements.” Castmates Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska DeBoer and Randy Houska also received similar letters.