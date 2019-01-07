Jen Harley Slams ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for Being a ‘Narcissist’ for Police Report Filing

Jen Harley is speaking out after her estranged boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro filed a battery report against her.

On Sunday, just days after Ortiz-Magro filed the report claiming that she had thrown a glass ashtray at him on New Year’s Eve, Harley took to her Instagram Story to slam her estranged boyfriend as a “narcissist.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A narcissist’s response to your truth is filing a police report against you or taking you to court for the very things that they are guilty of,” she wrote on her story.

The couple’s tumultuous on again, off again relationship reportedly hit a breaking point on New Year’s Day, when the couple got into a heated argument that turned physical while staying at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas.

“She was mad at something she saw on this phone [and] she freaked out,” a source told PEOPLE about Harley, adding that she allegedly “lunged” at Ortiz-Magro.

“She was restrained by his friend, but when he was walking out she took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip,” the source continued.

The two reportedly broke up after the incident and Harley returned home to find that her home had allegedly been broken into, with several items in the home said to have been damaged, including a television and some picture frames.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly named Ortiz-Magro a “person of interest” in the burglary after Harley told authorities that she believed he was responsible. A source close to Ortiz-Magro denied the claims.

“He moved her stuff out of his house into her apartment. She was home at her apartment when he was doing this. He didn’t break in,” the source said. “He busted a table while he was there because they were fighting — he left, she called the cops and that was it.”

In response to the New Year’s Day incidents, Ortiz-Magro filed a battery report against Harley in Las Vegas on Thursday in an effort to protect their daughter, 9-month-old Ariana Sky.

Since news of the report broke, the estranged couple, have been going back-and-forth at one another on social media, with Harley sharing quote on her Instagram Story subtly referencing the incident.

“My toxic trait is not knowing how to let go…holding on to you hoping you will change… ignoring the signs and holding onto that little bit of good and the person I thought you could be.”

Ortiz-Magro responded to the message by sharing the exact same quote.