Jen Harley Claims ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hit Her in Alleged Domestic Dispute

Jen Harley is claiming that her ex, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, hit her a number of times during the instance of domestic violence that got her arrested Sunday, reports TMZ.

According to the police report obtained by the publication, Harley claimed that she was driving while on their way home from a barbecue with 2-month-old daughter Ariana when Ortiz-Magro became aggressive and hit her a number of times. She then claimed that she pulled over, took their daughter out of the car and tried to wave down other motorists for assistance. Police noted she had minor cuts and scratches, but decided that she had been the primary aggressor in the incident, and took her into custody under suspicion of domestic battery.

As previously reported, a source told Us Weekly that the incident unfolded quite a bit differently, and explains Harley being the one deemed responsible for the incident. She allegedly hit Ortiz-Magro in the face between two to five times while driving, and after she pulled over to the side of the road, Ortiz-Magro attempted to get out of the car. Tangled in the seat belt, the MTV personality was dragged alongside the car when Harley took off, suffering some serious road rash.

“Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” the source said. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ariana was in the car at the time in the back seat. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

The couple has gone through a number of concerning public fights since welcoming their daughter together in April, including accusations of drug use and infidelity on both sides. Earlier this month, Jersey Shore Family Vacation filming was suspended, reported Us Weekly at the time, after Harley confronted her ex, shoving and spitting on him.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source told the publication at the time. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.

The two have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, but a source told TMZ earlier this week that Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore friends are begging him to stay away from Harley after this most recent incident. Ortiz-Magro, on the other hand, is reportedly trying to co-parent with his baby mama throughout this in fear of her filing for full custody of their daughter.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs its season one finale Thursday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, and is currently filming season 2.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jen Harley