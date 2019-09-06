Jen Harley Claims She’s ‘Abused and Bullied’ by Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

Jen Harley is accusing on-again, off-again boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his Jersey Shore co-stars of bullying and “abuse” after the pair’s most recent split, putting the father of her 16-month-old daughter Ariana on blast for allegedly getting cozy with another woman in a heated Instagram rant Thursday.

“I hated to post this tonight but I can’t keep taking the abuse by MTV and Ron and the cast,” she wrote amid her takedown of Ortiz-Magro. “Everyone always apologize to me for for the saying the thing things they have to say about me (sic).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But I can’t take the abuse anymore,” she continued. “It’s not me I can prove everything!! I’m the one bullied and abused by everyone just [because] I don’t post the things that happen to me doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen! Isn’t it weird you never hear my side?? [Because] I don’t need to tell it.”

Previously, she had captioned a photo alleged to be Ortiz-Magro and another woman getting close on a boat, “Is this love???!! Or is this a mistake??”

“This is Ron this weekend with another girl again,” she wrote, adding screenshots of Ortiz-Magro from Jersey Shore Family Vacation getting too close for comfort with other women while filming, yet still with Harley.

She then shared a quote from Shelly Lewis about addiction: “Addiction not only hurts the addict. It hurts the family, kids, friends and the people who try to help them.”

Harley also attempted to bolster her argument by including a screenshot of an interview with Ortiz-Magro’s ex, Malika Haqq, who said of the MTV personality, “Ronnie and I are really, truly opposites. His love language is very aggressive. It’s verbally aggressive, it’s physically aggressive. It’s just the way he expresses himself.”

Harley wrote over the screenshot, “It’s not me. They dated 1 month. Just because MTV needs to protect their ‘assets’ I’ve always been proven innocent.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have quite the relationship history, with Harley just this July learning she wouldn’t be facing domestic violence charges against her then-boyfriend after allegedly throwing an ashtray at his face at a New Year’s Eve party that resulted in an injury to his face. Harley previously had similar charges dropped against her after she allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro behind her car during an argument.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images