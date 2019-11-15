Jen Harley Accuses ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of Cheating With Her Friend

Jen Harley is accusing her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of cheating on her and hooking up with her friend in the days surrounding the Jersey Shore star’s arrest last month in relation to an alleged domestic violence altercation. Harley took to her Instagram Story Wednesday with a series of pointed accusations against the father of her 1-year-old daughter Ariana.

“You cheated, you lied, you f—ed up. It’s always been you,” Harley wrote. “I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these girls I know believe me there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m use to it I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have dated on and off since before the birth of the daughter, but appear to have called things off for good this time after an alleged domestic violence altercation in October that resulted in the Jersey Shore Family Vacation being charged with seven misdemeanors, including including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. He has since pleaded not guilty, but the MTV star has been ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from Harley and his daughter.

Harley continued on Instagram that she didn’t ask for the restraining order, and is working towards allowing Ortiz-Magro to see his daughter.

“I’m not keeping Ariana from Ron I did not ask for a restraining order,” she wrote. “I’m working on getting it dropped so he can see her if he wants too.”

She continued that she is open to trying to parent their daughter together, as “everyone is hurt” in their current situation.

“I don’t understand all the bashing going on, on his end,” Harley wrote. “All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter, the toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken from it all and just want to coparent peacefully.”

Ortiz-Magro appears to be willing to step up for his daughter as well, writing on Instagram earlier this week alongside a photo of his baby, “No matter what happens, what you’re going through, Daddy will always be there holding your hand by your side!”

Photo credit: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty