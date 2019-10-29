Jedidiah Duggar Joins Instagram, Posts First Photo

The Duggar family’s social media presence is growing! Fans perusing the TLC family’s social media accounts over the weekend were treated to a surprise when they discovered that Counting On star Jedidiah Duggar officially joined the world of Instagram, sharing his first post on Saturday, Oct. 26.

“Enjoying the Grand Opening of the new local [7 Brew Coffee] just down the road from my house!” Duggar captioned a gallery of images, also getting in on the fun of hashtags by using “[7 Brew]” and “[Saturday].”

For his first post, Duggar shared an image of himself with a group of friends as well as a video of the busy line to get their coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jed Duggar (@jed_duggar) on Oct 26, 2019 at 2:52pm PDT

Duggar’s post was met with a warm welcome from fans of the Counting On family, many of whom took to the comments section of the post.

“Welcome, Jed!” one fan commented.

“We got ours this evening!” Derick Dillard, Duggar’s brother-in-law, wrote.

“Welcome to Instagram Jed!” a third person added.

His arrival to the social media platform has even sparked speculation that he could be courting, as it has long been rumored that Duggar children are typically not allowed to join social media before entering a courtship. The rumor, however, has been debunked by Jessa Duggar, Romper reports.

“Welcome to insta! Why did you decide to join? Courtship?” one person speculated.

Although just a freshly created account, Duggar’s account already boasts more than 3,000 followers, including several members of his family. Currently, he is only following 23 accounts, including Fox News, President Donald Trump, and the accounts of his family. His account is not yet blue checkmark official.

Duggar’s Instagram welcome comes just 10 months after his big sister, Jana Duggar, embraced the world of social media. In January, the fan-dubbed “Cinderella” Duggar created an Instagram account, her first being a photo of Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s two sons – Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce.

Just as with her brother’s, Jana’s Instagram debut sparked speculation that she had finally entered into a courtship, speculation that hasn’t died down in her nearly year-long time on the social media platform. Jana, however, largely ignores the rumors and instead spends her time on social media showing off her gardening and DIY skills as well as her trips with her family.