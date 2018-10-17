Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau Welcome New Addition to Their Family

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend Lauren Comeau welcomed a new addition to their family. The two adopted two dogs!

The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Delaware shared a photo of Marroquin and Comeau with a pair of dogs. The shelter initially said the couple only adopted Buster, a pitbull. However, as InTouch Weekly notes, Comeau shared a video on her Instagram Story with the other dog in their home.

“Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquinchose to #AdoptDontShop! Javi helped Buster (right) go from lost to loved at our [Petsmart Charities] Everyday Adoption Center in Dover,” the shelter wrote on Instagram. “This stray, unwanted pup will never know hunger or fear again.”

This news could not have come at a more exciting time for the couple. Comeau is expecting their first baby together, and Marroquin began his own business earlier this week.

“DREAM COME TRUE! So I’m taking a big leap here and going to open up my own business,” Marroquin wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “This has always been in the back of my mind for years. I was always scared to take the first jump and go after it. After talking with my family and loved ones, [CrossFit Kill Shot] will be opening soon in Smyrna, DE!”

“SO proud of this guy [heart emoji] turning his dreams into a reality,” Comeau wrote on her own Instagram page.

Comeau has been sharing frequent updates with her fans. In a Sept. 20 post, she said she still has about 11 weeks left of her pregnancy.

The couple also moved to a new home in Delaware after Marroquin helped Comeau move up from South Carolina. Their new baby will be Comeau’s first child, and Marroquin’s second. He is the father of Kailyn Lowry‘s oldest son, 4-year-old Lincoln.

Marroquin and Comeau met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Delaware in 2017. After Marroquin briefly dated Teen Mom 2‘s Briana DeJesus, he reunited with Comeau in March 2018.

Lowry recently said she regretted marrying Marroquin, which angered him so much he threatened legal action against her.

“I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this s–. Forreal,” he tweeted on Sept. 22. “The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself its ok. I’m getting fed up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too.”

“For someone who claims and tells me to get out of her ‘story’ she sure does continue to write about and talk about me all the time. Podcasts.. books,” Marroquin added in another tweet.

Marroquin criticized his ex-wife in another message, adding, “Regardless of how our marriage ended stop lying and trying to convince yourself what you did was ok. Forreal I really don’t wanna come on here and spill tea because we’re past that forreal.”

Marroquin and Lowry were married from 2013 to 2016. They briefly “hooked up” in early 2018 between Marroquin’s relationships with DeJesus and Comeau.

Photo credit: Instgarm/Javi Marroquin