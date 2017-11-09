Blowout With Kailyn Lowry Almost Forces Javi Marroquin to Leave ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry‘s tempestuous relationship is coming to a head on this week of Marriage Boot Camp, with the one of the Teen Mom 2 cast members almost walking out on the WE tv show after a fight.

While Marroquin waits outside the mansion with his luggage talking to Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member Peter Gunz, Lowry complains to the rest of the reality show roomies.

“This morning when we got in an argument, I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk about this. I’m in a bad mood,’” Lowry says. “I was like, ‘I’m telling you nicely and you’re not listening. Now I’m yelling and you’re not listening. Now I’m gonna close the door. You’re still not listening.’ It’s like, I don’t know what I can do.”

When Gunz tries to convince Marroquin to stay outside, the 24-year-old admits he still has complicated feelings for his ex-wife. The two split after six years together amid cheating allegations on both sides.

“It’s kinda like, I hope me and Kailyn can get back together,” Marroquin admits. “If it wasn’t for Lincoln, me and her would never speak. So I deal with her, and we deal with it because we have to.”

Watching via surveillance cameras, Dr. V and Dr. Ish say they’re concerned with the way the two interact with one another, especially if they want to have a good relationship for their son.

“Even though Javi has told us he wants to co-parent effectively, he keeps letting his temper get in the way of that,” Dr. V tells Dr. Ish.

But it seems the two have a long way to go before they can be back in each other’s good graces.

“Why do you only think about yourself?” Lowry asks Marroquin in a joint confessional.

“Because I don’t have to think about you anymore,” he responds. “I’m thinking about me and my son.”

Marriage Boot Camp airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.