Jason Hitch, ’90 Day Fiance’ Star, Dead at 45

Jason Hitch, who starred in the second season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, died from complications of COVID-19, his sister Shannon told TMZ on Wednesday. Hitch died on Tuesday night in intensive care at a Florida hospital. Hitch’s story on 90 Day Fiance involved his relationship with Cassia Tavares of Brazil. Hich was 45.

Shannon told TMZ Hitch’s family was by his side during his last moments and they held his hand. Hitch was not vaccinated and did not have any pre-existing medical conditions, as far as his family knew. Hitch was a “true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men,” Shannon told TMZ. Her brother was a first lieutenant in the Army reserves in Florida.

Hitch and Tavares’ relationship played out before the cameras in 90 Day Fiance Season 2, which aired on TLC in 2014. The couple met on Facebook, and Tavares was first in an online relationship with one of Jason’s friends. After that relationship ended, Tavares and Hitch started dating. When Tavares moved to the U.S., she lived with Hitch and his father. At the time the show was filmed, Hitch was 38 and Tavares was 23.

After three years of marriage, the couple announced plans to divorce in January 2018 after Hitch was charged with domestic violence. However, about three months later, the two called off their divorce and hoped to save their marriage. The criminal charges were also dropped, reports Us Weekly. In September 2018, Hitch filed for divorce and the split was finalized the following month.

“A successful relationship is communication, physical attraction, and doing whatever it takes,” Hitch told Radar Online at the time. “Right now it’s time to go in different directions. I think we’ll remain friends. She knows I have her best interests at heart.” Although some suspected Tavares married Hitch only to get a green card, Hitch said they married for love. “She did not come here just to become an American citizen,” he said. “She had a good life in Brazil. She was about to finish college. She didn’t have to marry me.”

Tavares has not commented on Hitch’s death and has not posted on Instagram since May. In February, she announced her marriage to an Italian man named Giuseppe. “Sadly, we couldn’t do a bigger ceremony because of COVID,” she wrote at the time. “Also, his mom hasn’t been feeling well for some days now, but she made an effort to be with us. Yet, today is a special day that we’ll cherish forever.”