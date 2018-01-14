Another ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Calls It Quits

After finding love on TV, another couple from the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, has called it quits after three years of marriage.

Jason Hitch and his wife Cassia Tavares, who appeared on the second season of the series announced they are in the midst of a divorce, revealing the news to Starcasm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hitch claims he did his best to fix the marriage, which has been troubled since 2017, but it just wasn’t working.

“I tried everything last year to save whatever we thought we had,” Hitch said, adding that even with their pseudo-celeb status and plenty of events to keep the sparks alive, they couldn’t save their relationship.

“Around her birthday I took her to Melbourne, Florida, for an Army couples retreat, but nothing worked,” Hitch said.

The couple originally met via Facebook, while Tavares was living in her native Brazil. Hitch goes on to tell the agency that he felt like the only one “trying” in their marriage.

“[Cassia] flipped a switch and that was it,” he said. “There was nothing I could do.”

Since the split, Hitch has been spilling details with fans about the split, telling one fan that he even paid for Tavares’ education, in addition to buying her things. But she was “no longer in love” with him. While he believes she loved him once, she hasn’t in “the last 12 to 18 months.”

Hitch added that he has not given up on love and has plans to “get the ink dried on the [divorce] papers, get my promotion. Get my deployment. Work on my Beach Body” and then dive back into the dating world.

This not the first time the couple has been separated. In January 2017, after an altercation with his wife, Hitch was arrested and charged with domestic battery. She eventually dropped the charges with Hitch saying the whole situation was a “misunderstanding,” according to The Ashley.