’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Files for Divorce Amid Domestic Violence Claims

Another 90 Day Fiance couple has called it quits.

Reality show couple Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares filed for divorce on January 30, ditching their dreams of a fast track to love, Starcasm reports.

The couple, who appeared on the second season of the TLC series, reportedly filed additional paperwork on Feb. 5 and opted for the “Simplified Dissolution of Marriage,” which would end the legality of their relationship within 30 days. According to the terms of marriage dissolution, the couple’s union may have already been over.

They revealed their split and plans to divorce earlier in January and Hitch declared his attempts to fix their marriage, but Tavares recently spoke out to claim domestic abuse was to blame for their demise.

“For the time I was with Jason he was a good man sometimes, but I found him to be violent with his words, a controller and (as many of you know) an abuser,” Cassia revealed in a statement to Starcasm. “I never got an apology for his arrest, until today he blames me for calling the police and he does not take responsibility for his violent act (which was not the first). I dropped the charges because I felt sorry for him and it was hurtful to see him being arrested, I didn’t want him in jail, but I didn’t know that in Florida they need to arrest people committing DV. Plus, I depended on him for everything.”

She continued to reveal she thought Hitch would change, but he treated the domestic violence incident as a joke. She attempted to give him a second chance after he was charged with domestic battery following an incident at their home, but said she couldn’t look past their dramatic history.

“Because all I see now is a mean man. He has destroyed everything I felt for him,” she continued, though the charges against Hitch were dropped.

Hitch claims he did his best to fix the marriage, which has been troubled since 2017, but nothing seemed to work. I tried everything last year to save whatever we thought we had,” Hitch said, adding that even with their pseudo-celeb status hanging out “with the likes of Jim Brickman, Johnny Mathis… Bill Engvall, Michael Bolton and Steve-O,” he couldn’t save their relationship.

“Around her birthday I took her to Melbourne, Florida, for an Army couples retreat, but nothing worked,” Hitch added.

The couple originally met via Facebook, while Tavares was living in her native Brazil. Hitch went on to claim he felt like the only one “trying” in their marriage.

“[Cassia] flipped a switch and that was it,” he said. “There was nothing I could do.”

Since the split, Hitch has been spilling details with fans about the split, telling one fan that he even paid for Tavares’ education, in addition to buying her lavish gifts. While he believes she loved him once, she hasn’t in “the last 12 to 18 months.”

Hitch added that he has not given up on love and has plans to “get the ink dried on the [divorce] papers, get my promotion. Get my deployment. Work on my Beach Body” and then dive back into the dating world.

This not the first time the couple has been separated. In January 2017, after the domestic incident between the reality TV couple, they lived separately, though Tavares eventually said the whole situation was a “misunderstanding.”