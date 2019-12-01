HGTV’s ‘Hidden Potential’ Star Jasmine Roth Reveals Sex of First Child With Husband

After sharing the news late last month that she was expecting her first child with her husband of six years, HGTV‘s Hidden Potential star, Jasmine Roth uncovered the next big step in her pregnancy journey: the sex of her forthcoming baby! In a number of posts shared to her Instagram the day after Thanksgiving, Roth and her husband, Brett shared the super sweet results of their gender reveal party and discovered alongside family and friends that they would be having a baby girl.

In a 53-second video celebrating the occasion featuring highlights from their colorful party, Roth can be seen with her husband and a number of their closest friends and family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So if you haven’t heard yet, we’re having a baby and today is the gender reveal party, which means we’re finding out if it’s a boy or a girl,” Roth said in the IG video. “We’re super excited, we’ve been together since 2005, and having a baby after all these years later is amazing.”

The gender reveal party included a number of party elements, including a tiny, little house painted in blue and pink that would emit a bright, colored mist indicative of the sex after Roth swings a hammer to it. Expressing her enthusiasm among guests, in an off-side interview the the 35-year-old Virginia native asks her husband if he would prefer one or the other, to which he replies, “I really have no idea, honestly it’s not a big deal either way.”

Roth went on to share a candid snapshot of she and Brett in the moment of discovery to her Instagram shortly after, writing: “IT’S A GIRL! In case you missed my last post — we are BEYOND EXCITED!! Ok, time to bring on the names — what you got?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth (@jasminerothofficial) on Nov 29, 2019 at 7:04pm PST

Roth shared the news of her pregnancy on Oct. 29 via her social media, sharing how the bundle of joy would grace their lives April 27, 2020.

The Hidden Potential star has been having a phenomenal year so far! Between her HGTV series returning for another season and getting the chance to renovate alongside the best of the network stars in A Very Brady Renovation, Roth took home top honors with the groundbreaking competition series, Rock the Block alongside Mina Starsiak, Leanne Ford and Alison Victoria this past November. The home and renovation designer had her Los Angeles home appraised at a whopping $1.02 million — $15,000 higher than the runner-up, Starsiak.

Roth will be back on HGTV before the year’s over with her return to the Brady Bunch house in A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition alongside Food Network star, Ree Drummond and the all the Brady children this December.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com earlier this fall, Roth shared what it was like working with the beloved TV stars on the unprecedented home restoration and how it left her a bit starstruck.

“Oh my gosh, so I grew up watching the show with my mom — she was a huge fan!” Roth told PopCulture.com. “So whenever it was on and I was little, she’d be like, ‘Come watch the show!’ And so I grew up watching it and then meeting the Brady kids, I mean, I was nervous.”

A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition airs Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel