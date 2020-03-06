Jasmine Roth, HGTV’s ‘Hidden Potential’ Star, Reveals Recent Hospitalization Amid Pregnancy

Jasmine Roth ended up in the hospital recently, though according to her Instagram everything is well and good with both her and the daughter she’s currently pregnant with. On Wednesday, the Hidden Potential host posted a pair of photos to her Instagram story, chronicling a brief hospital check-in, as well as her return to work not long after. She also stressed that she was doing fine, as was her soon-to-be child.

“Landed myself in the hospital yesterday for a few hours,” Roth wrote. “The good news is all is well, the baby and mama are good, I just need to take it a little bit easier.”

She added another photo of her, writing, “Then made it back to work to dig in the dirt and make ridiculous belly shadow art.”

Roth and her husband, Brett Roth, are prepping for the arrival of her first child. Back in December, she posted a photo to Instagram from the Parker Palm Springs in California, Roth shared a photo of herself in a two-piece bathing suit, while showing off her baby bump.

The month prior, the happy couple shared with fans and followers that they were expecting a baby girl with a brief look at their gender reveal party. The video, which was just under a minute long, showed the Roths taking a hammer to a tiny, little playhouse painted in blue and pink that would emit a bright, colored mist indicative of the sex.

“So if you haven’t heard yet, we’re having a baby and today is the gender reveal party, which means we’re finding out if it’s a boy or a girl,” Roth said in the IG video she posted. “We’re super excited, we’ve been together since 2005, and having a baby after all these years later is amazing.”

In September, Roth spoke to PopCulture.com about her time on HGTV‘s A Very Brady Renovation and working with the cast of the iconic 1970s sitcom.

“Oh my gosh, so I grew up watching the show with my mom — she was a huge fan!” Roth revealed. “So whenever it was on and I was little, she’d be like, ‘Come watch the show!’ And so I grew up watching it and then meeting the Brady kids, I mean, I was nervous. I didn’t know if they were going to show up and be like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re just going to kind of watch,’ or not really remember anything, because they were a big part of this.”