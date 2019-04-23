Why Does Jana Duggar Still Live at Home?

Throughout the years that TLC has featured the Duggar family, fans have watched as the Duggar children married and moved out of the family house, but one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s oldest daughters still lives with them.

At 28-years-old, Jana Duggar is the only Duggar daughter over 18 that hasn’t married and moved out, and fans have begun speculating why. While 20-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar was courted, engaged, married, moved, and became pregnant all within a year, Jana Duggar has remained living at home with her parents, helping to care for her younger siblings.

Among the many theories that fans have, according to In Touch Weekly, is that Jana Duggar is a prisoner within her own family, giving her the name “Cinderella.” The Duggar family works on a “buddy system,” in which older daughters care for younger siblings. Some fans are speculating that Jana Duggar’s parents may be keeping her at home to help for that very reason.

Other theories include that she may be waiting for her twin, John-David, to get married as well or that she is remaining at home to keep a safe eye on her siblings, who some fans think could possibly be living in an abusive household. Other fans think that she may be gay but is keeping it a secret. A more bizarre theory suggests that Jana Duggar may actually be the mother of one of the younger siblings.

This isn’t the first time that Jana Duggar’s life has become part of fan theory. Last month, fans noticed that the Duggar daughter’s entry in the family scrapbook was depressing compared to her siblings and began to speculate why.