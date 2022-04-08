Jana Duggar Just Earned a Six-Figure Pay Day

✖

Counting On may be over, but the Duggars still know how to have a big payday. Jana Duggar, 32, recently made a six-figure real estate deal. She reportedly sold a Springdale, Arkansas, property for $200,000, making a $105,000 profit.

Jana bought the property in April 2016 for $95,000, reports The Sun. On March 31, she sold the property to the real estate company Mancia Properties. The property covers 1,162 square feet and was a tattoo parlor and restaurant before Jana bought it. Before she sold it, she rented out the property to a business called Lomok.

In September 2020, The Sun revealed Jana was a "secret" landlord and financially independent from her family. According to the outlet, in April 2019, she filed a business license for Arbor Acres Group LLC. She created a Facebook page for the company but has not posted anything there since 2019. Jana also launched a website that teased more information in the future, but it was not updated.

Jana is the eldest Duggar child still not married and lives with her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and her youngest siblings. Her father built his fortune in real estate. His business is worth an estimated $6.2 million, reports The Sun.

Jana made headlines in December after it was revealed she pleaded not guilty to a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor in September. Jana told her followers she was babysitting her younger siblings when one of the children wandered outside. A witness called the police, and she was given a written citation. An official later visited the Duggar home and decided it was an accident.

"I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied," Jana wrote. "In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all but so thankful it all ended safely, and that's truly what mattered the most to me." The case was settled outside of court before Jana's scheduled Jan. 10 court date.

Jana's cousin Amy Duggar criticized Jim Bob and Michelle, accusing them of taking advantage of Jana. "I believe that if you are a parent, you should watch your own children. It's not right to always have someone else watching them for you," Amy tweeted.

TLC canceled Counting On last year after Jana's older brother Josh Duggar was arrested on federal child pornography charges. He was found guilty on all charges in December 2021 and is awaiting sentencing. Josh was scheduled to be sentenced in April, but the hearing has been postponed until May 25.