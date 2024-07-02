Jana Duggar Shares Very Rare Life Update

Jana Duggar is back online! The former TLC star returned to social media after a two-year hiatus. She gave fans an exciting update via a video posted to her YouTube channel. "So it's been a little while since I've shared an update so I wanted to show you all what I've been up to the past few months on the farm," Jana, 34, said in the Sunday, June 30 update. In the footage, Jana cleaned out an old shed, tended to her farm animals, and built a fence on the famous family's Arkansas compound. "I absolutely love this time of year, you can see the flowers growing, the vegetables are starting to grow," she added, showing off her garden. "It's just new life that is blossoming everywhere. It is so beautiful out here."

Her social media hiatus came amid a turbulent time in her life. The 19 Kids and Counting alum's last Instagram social media post to Instagram before her return came after media reports surfaced that revealed she was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor that occurred while she was babysitting in September 2021. She was not arrested for the crime but was charged and entered a not-guilty plea.

"I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time," she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time, as In Touch reports. "The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed."

Her sister, Jessa, came to her defense, noting the incident "could have happened to anyone." She added: "It was an innocent mistake. She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely."