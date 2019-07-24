Jana Duggar Celebrates Mom and Dad’s 35th Anniversary With Sweet New Photo

Three-and-a-half decades and 19 kids later, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are celebrating another wedding anniversary with a little help from their oldest daughter. On Sunday, Jana Duggar, oftentimes called the “Cinderella” Duggar thanks to her own single status, took to Instagram to wish her parents a happy 35th wedding anniversary.

“Happy 35th Anniversary to these two amazing folks whom I am honored to call my parents!” Jana wrote. “Love you so much, Mom [and] Dad!”

The eldest of the Counting On daughters shared the sweet message alongside a photo of her parents.

Jana was not the only one to mark the occasion. On Monday, the official Instagram account for the Duggar family, which is typically used as an account for Jim Bob and Michelle, shared a video of Justin wishing his parents a happy anniversary.

“Happy anniversary, Mom and Pops,” he said. “So thankful for y’all’s life and your example to us kids. Love y’all so much.”

Of course, many of family’s thousands of fans also took to social media to help Jim Bob and Michelle celebrate the big day.

“35 years! That’s amazing,” one person wrote. “Happy anniversary.”

“Happiest of Anniversary momma [and] pops Duggar,” commented a second.

“Happy 35 anniversary Jim Bob and Michelle,” added another.

“Happy anniversary to you guys I wish y’all many many more years to come together,” wrote a fourth.

Before getting their start on TLC, Jim Bob and Michelle had married on July 21, 1985 and have welcomed a total of 19 children in the years since, 10 boys and nine girls: Joshua, Jana [and] John-David (twins), Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah and Jeremiah (twins), Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie.

They first appeared on TV in the documentary 14 Children and Pregnant Again! before going on to appear in 16 Children and Moving In!, Raising 16 Children!, On the Road with 16 Children! and Duggar’s Big Family Album.

Their family also appeared on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, formerly 17 Kids and Counting and then 18 Kids and Counting, for seven years before its cancellation in 2015. They currently appear on the series Counting On.