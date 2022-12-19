Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.

Lopez was the founder of Baby Doll Beauty Couture, which billed itself as the world's first plus-size salon. The salon's staff confirmed Lopez's death in an Instagram statement Monday. "On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez," the team wrote.

The salon went on to ask fans to respect her family's privacy. "We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss," the statement continued. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers." Lopez's representatives also thanked WE tv and Super Sized Salon producer Matador Content for their continuing support.

Super Sized Salon debuted on June 29. The series shared Lopez's story with viewers, and filming was about to start on Season 2. Lopez weighed 846 lbs before the show began and she lost over 400 lbs. Super Sized Salon showed Lopez walking around her salon for the first time, as she had designed it while confined to her bed.

Before the series aired, Lopez credited a two-year keto diet with helping her lose weight, notes Starcasm. She also said her 400-lb weight loss happened over a single year, thanks to diet, exercise, and weight-loss supplements. She previously appeared in a 2019 documentary series called Shake My Beauty.

Lopez opened Baby Doll Beauty Couture in 2017 but was forced to move to other locations due to death threats and vandalism. After she gained weight, she became confined to a bed and could no longer come into the salon. She also had to close the salon during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lopez also published a book about her experiences, titled Big Fat Lies.