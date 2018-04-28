‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Think Jeremy Is Hinting at Jacob’s Return With New Photo

Could Jacob Roloff be headed back to Little People, Big World?

Fans of the TLC series went crazy on social media after Jacob’s brother Jeremy shared a photo gallery from Jacob and fiancee Isabel Rock’s engagement party.

“We celebrated Jacob and Izzy yesterday! What a great engagement party it was!” Jeremy wrote on the caption. “And okay, okay, to those that have always said Jacob and I look alike – For the first time I kinds see it… (Swipe right) thanks for the photo [Tori Roloff].”

Jeremy’s followers flooded the Instagram post with speculation that Jacob could be returning to Little People, Big World for the first time since leaving the series in 2015.

“Is this a hint? Is Jacob coming back?” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “[Oh my God] is Jacob returning to the show?”

“Please tell us if Jacob is returning!!!” one user demanded.

Jacob is recently back in with his family after leaving the show in 2015, claiming he wasn’t paid to be on the show.

In Jacob’s first book, Verbing, he wrote extensively about how he felt forced by his parents to film Little People, Big World and how the reality show left him feeling “isolated… and due to that, angry,” at his parents.

Since then, mom Amy has apologized and the family has made up, although he still doesn’t appear on the show. He is currently working on his second book, Out to See.

Jacob and Rock announced their engagement back in January after months of speculation.

Fans later accused sister Audrey of hijacking Jacob’s happy moment by posting a statement about rushing into relationships, accompanied by a photo of her with her husband.

“Some words on dating from a Christian perspective,” Audrey wrote. “Let’s just say you recently hurried into a relationship, dabbled with sexual intimacy, and then became emotionally attached. The main problem with this scenario is that it blinds you to red flags. It’s the classic ‘love at first sight’ trap. You begin to see the person you are dating as the ‘the most talented, most interesting, and most extraordinary person in the universe’ (If you don’t get that reference, please go watch The Lego Movie after you finish this book. It’s sure to solve all your dating problems). As time passes, your friends and family may raise concerns about the person you’re dating, but you won’t be able to rationalize with them because all you will see is perfection. This is a titanic problem.”

In the past, Audrey and Jacob have been believed to be feuding, due possibly in part to their different opinions on religion.

Audrey is an outspoken Christian who has gotten heat in the past for her views on same sex marriage, and often posts about her faith on Instagram. Jacob, on the other hand, has been outspoken about disagreeing with his family’s religion.