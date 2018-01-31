Jacob Roloff Would Have Gotten Stamp of Approval From Late Mother-in-Law

If you didn’t think the latest Little People, Big World engagement could get anymore touching, think again.

After Jacob Roloff and girlfriend Isabel Rock announced they had gotten engaged this weekend, Rock shared an exchange about her late mother on Instagram that has everyone in tears.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a text message exchange Rock shared on her Instagram stories, family friend let her know that her late mother Toni Garreton would have definitely approved of her fiancé.

“I know you’ve probably heard this a lot already but your mom would be really happy. She would’ve LOVED Jacob,” the family friend told the 21-year-old bride-to-be.

“Oh my gosh that makes me so happy especially because you knew her so well and you’d know more than anyone,” Rock replied.

Rock has long been open about what it was like losing her mom in 2014 after a battle with cancer, including the tough feelings that come with knowing that her mother would never meet her now-fiancé.

In a blog post titled “Happy,” which she published in July 2017, she reflected on how important it has been for her to keep her happiness even in the wake of such loss. She shared a story about how a week after her mom died when a neighbor asked her why she was smiling even though she had just lost her mother.

“As if I didn’t have a right to be doing that. As if she expected me to be hysterically crying at every given moment. As if I’m not the type of person to naturally find a silver lining in every situation,” Rock wrote. “If you know me, you know this is how I have handled most of my pain. I have found a reason, a lesson, anything to make light of a dark situation. Because to me, I do not believe in the alternative.”

Rock and Roloff got engaged while on a trip to Iceland prior to the holidays, they revealed Saturday, but fans had been speculating since November that the two had taken the next big step in their relationship.

Tori Roloff, who is married to Jacob’s older brother Zach, sent social media in a frenzy when she posted a Thanksgiving photo referring to Rock as a “sister.”

“”My people… the Roloff boys really know how to pick ’em,” she captioned the photo. “I love the holidays and how they bring us all together. Love you sisters and [mother-in-law].”

Photo credit: Instagram / @izzysofia_