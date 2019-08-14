‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Arrested in Los Angeles

Bam Margera is behind bars after he was arrested following a fight in a Hollywood hotel bar early Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. The Jackass star was booked by Los Angeles Police Department at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police records.

Police were reportedly called to the Luxe Hotel on Sunset Boulevard after a hotel staffer placed Margera under citizen’s arrest. Margera, 39, reportedly refused to leave the premises after causing a scene to hotel patrons.

When police arrived, he argued with an officer, still refusing to leave. He was eventually arrested for trespassing and is being held on $1,000 bail.

Margera’s brush with the law comes after he told Dr. Phil McGraw that he would get treatment for alcohol addiction. He reportedly agreed to get treatment after a session with the celebrity psychologist, during which his wife Nikki and mother confronted him about his substance abuse issues.

TMZ reports that Margera did check into a treatment facility but left within a few days.

Margera’s erratic social media activity caught the attention of McGraw, as well as several others who were concerned about the Viva La Bam star. Margera’s mom, April, told Entertainment Tonight that the “only thing we really want is for Bam to be happy and to find peace in his life and in turn we’d like to find peace in ours. We just have to take one step at a time and hope that everything is going to work out OK.”

“For him, he’s just gone off the rails, and I don’t think he can handle what’s going on. So if he reached out to Dr. Phil cause he’s seen Dr. Phil’s show, I mean so be it,” she continued. “Do we want to really air all this stuff? No, not really, but you know, if that’s what he wants to do and that’ll help him get some help, then I think we’ve come up with a good plan. Between the Jackass guys and Dr. Phil, it’s a whole community of people.”

Margera’s Jackass co-stars Steve-O and Brandon Novak, both of whom have dealt with substance abuse issues before getting sober, have both spoken out in support of the pro skater, urging him to seek professional help.

“I’m sorry if it’s frustrating for you that we care enough to keep trying to get through to you, Bam,” Steve-O commented on a post in which his friend compiled a list of “frustrating” people who check on him. “It couldn’t be more clear that all of this isn’t OK, and I hope you’ll join me and Novak in recovery before your son loses his dad. And, by the way, none of this looks cool (which is a good thing, because it’s humiliating myself that motivated me to commit myself to a program of recovery). It’s time to give up the fight, and join the winning team. I love you, brother…”

Novak added, “I as well as every other name on ur list are actual ‘real friends’ of yours who truly care about ur well being and quality of life. We WILL NOT condone ur fatal behaviors or justify ur actions in hopes of u not getting angry with us……. I refuse to high five u to ur grave!!!!! I love u and will do whatever it takes to help u so please f—ing let me/us.”

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor / Getty