Is ‘Little People, Big World’ Matriarch Amy Roloff Engaged?

What’s that we spy on Amy Roloff‘s finger?

#fabfitfunpartner I am super excited to ring in the wintry season with my new @fabfitfun winter box! I can’t wait to use my new Ponte Studio Aloe Infused Socks! I definitely recommend you head over to www.fabfitfun.com and use my code ROLOFF for $10 off your first box! The box also raises awareness to The American Heart Association so be sure to show your support and snag a box of your own!! #fabfitfun A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Nov 13, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

A massive diamond-looking ring on the Little People, Big World matriarch’s hand is causing fans to question whether she’s gotten engaged to boyfriend Chris Marek.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ring, seen in a photo in which Amy is promoting a subscription box, isn’t on the traditional engagement finger, but has fans wondering due to its size and lavishness.

Amy has been dating her boyfriend for almost a year now, and introduced her kids to him in May.

The TLC cast member is generally pretty open with her life on social media, but after getting hate from fans about her new relationship, it would be understandable if she wanted to keep things to herself for a bit.

Amy split from husband Matt Roloff in 2016, but the exes remain partners in the Roloff Family Farms.

The 53-year-old and her boyfriend have been going strong, judging by their lovey-dovey captions on Instagram.

Having a great time hanging out with/ this guy at the Lake Oswego Concert in the park tonight! Seeing a lot of friends here too. #secondact #hesagoodguy #concertsinthepark A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

“Having a great time hanging out [with] this guy at Lake Oswego Concert in the park tonight!” she captioned a sweet photo of the two cozying up in August. “Seeing a lot of friends here too. #secondact #hesagoodguy #concertsinthepark.”