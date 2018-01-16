Jessa Duggar Fans Convinced She Is ‘Totally Preggers’ With Baby No. 3

The new year has already brought one Duggar pregnancy announcement, but fans are wondering if another is on its way. Counting On fans think Jessa (Duggar) and Ben Seewald are expecting their third baby.

In a photo shared on the Duggar family’s Facebook celebrating Jinger (Duggar) and Jeremy Vuolo’s pregnancy announcement, some eagle-eyed fans noticed Seewald’s hand placement on Jessa’s stomach and wondered if she, too, was pregnant.

Seewald is seemingly cradling Jessa’s stomach in the photo — and paired with a loose-fitting dress, fans are convinced that Jessa is sporting what would be her third baby bump.

“So when will Jessa be making her announcement too? She totally looks preggers too!” a fan commented on Facebook.

Another agreed, writing that maybe Jessa is hiding the pregnancy so as to not “steal the spotlight” from Jessa’s sister, Joy-Anna, who is due any day now.

“Jessa does normally wear really loose tops/dresses right before announcing a pregnancy. Then she switches back to more form-fitting tops/dresses. She may be postponing an announcement so as not to take the spotlight away from Jinger at this time. But I’m willing to bet that she will be announcing her 3rd pregnancy within a month or so,” someone wrote.

Jessa and Seewald welcomed their second son, Henry — who joined big brother Spurgeon, 2 — in February 2017, so some fans think they are “overdue” for another pregnancy. Last year, the couple revealed they had plans for a big family, but not necessarily by biological means.

“Right now we have two kids and there’s two of us, so it’s man-to-man coverage,” Seewald joked to PEOPLE magazine. “When we have more, we’ll have to switch it up to a zone defense!”

“It will be a little while since we just had a baby, but adopting and fostering to adopt is very much in our hearts,” Jessa added.

If Jessa were pregnant with baby number three, she’d be in plenty of company. In addition to her sisters Jinger and Joy-Anna, their brother Joseph Duggar is also going to be a first-time dad alongside wife Kendra Caldwell.

Jinger and Jeremy’s pregnancy news came earlier this month; the Duggar family congratulated the soon-to-be parents on their YouTube channel — and shared that they want the baby to be a boy.

“We hope it’s a boy, because there are so many little boy cousins right now … if it’s all boys we can keep it simple, share clothes, pass it around,” Jessa said.

Joy-Anna said regardless of sex, she is happy that her child will grow up so closely with its cousin.

“I’m excited, because it’s only gonna be six months … younger than mine,” she said in a statement that ignited fan speculation immediately. “That’s so cool.”

Some Counting On internet sleuths were quick to point out that Joy-Anna’s statement made it pretty easy to narrow down a vague due date for the 20-year-old, reports Inquisitr.

In Jeremy and Jinger’s announcement, they revealed they could not know the sex of their baby at this point, which means the Duggar daughter could be as far along as 16 weeks.

Traditional wisdom recommends that pregnant mothers wait until they are out of their first trimester to announce they’re expecting, when risk of a miscarriage drops sharply, so if the couple waited until the 12th week, that would mean the they conceived their first child in early October, and that she will give birth around July.

Based off of Joy-Anna’s “six months longer” comment, this would mean she was set to give birth this month, which would mean she and Austin conceived their baby in March 2017. The couple married on May 26, 2017.

Joy-Anna and Austin have been accused of having a shotgun wedding before, partly based on the TLC cast member’s questionable pregnancy timeline and partly because the couple pushed up their wedding from October 2017 to May 2017 without explanation.