Is Simon Saran Implying Ex Farrah Abraham Is Pregnant Again?

Is baby number two on the way for Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham? A recent Snapchat from her ex Simon Saran has fans talking.

In the Snapchat video, Saran zooms in on Abraham’s very full bag while the caption “pregnant bag” plays across the bottom of the screen.

While this could just be a joke about the MTV cast member’s tendency to overpack, some fans are taking it as more than that.

Saran and Abraham have insisted the past several months that they are “just friends,” despite their flirtations with each other on Saran’s MTV special Being Simon and a number of photos showing them being affectionate on vacation.

#TBT Happy Birthday To my big Teddy Bear! @simon_23_saran You have changed my life in so many positive ways and I️ am grateful to have you in my life! #happybirthday #oldman #29 #Birthday A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:52am PST

But fans are now questioning if the two are back together, and if Saran’s Snapchat was a cryptic announcement that he’ll soon be a daddy.

On an Instagram picture the Single AF cast member posted Thursday, many took to the comment section to ask if she is, indeed, single at all.

“I just saw this and I’m praying they are NOT reproducing,” one person commented.

“Baby maybe?” another asked.

Abraham is already the mother of 8-year-old Sophia.