Is ‘Counting On’ Family Member Jana Duggar Finally Dating?

Is Jana Duggar courting Caleb Williams? That question has been on the minds of Counting On fans for months, and Williams has the answer. He revealed on Instagram that the two were just friends.

“Over the past several months since an extremely unflattering image was posted by my friends and spread across the world faster than a viral cat video,” Williams wrote. “There has been excessive speculation regarding a relationship between myself and Jana. Now, to clear the fog and avoid any confusion, ‘Read my lips…I am not dating Jana Duggar.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams insisted that the “extent of our relationship is purely friends and nothing more.”

He continued, “Hopefully with this clarification the internet (as well as the space-time continuum) can heal from being broken the day my gluteus maximus gave Kim Kardashian a run for her money.”

The rumors linking Jana and Williams started after he began popping up in recent Duggar family photos. In September, he even appeared in a photo with most of the Duggar family and was criticized for his messy look.

As for Jana, the oldest Duggar sister hasn’t said anything about who she’s dating.

“I know how it feels to wait for Prince Charming to come along. I’m still waiting,” the 27-year-old said earlier this year. “Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

Jana’s twin brother, John-David, are the oldest Duggar children still unmarried.