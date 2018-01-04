Briana DeJesus Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant With Javi Marroquin’s Baby

Briana DeJesus deflected pregnancy rumors in December and November, but fans are more convinced than ever that she’s expecting with boyfriend Javi Marroquin.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member shared a video on Snapchat earlier this week and fans noticed something suspicious — her bitmoji, which was sitting on a “2018” graphic, had a baby bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While she could have just kept the baby bump on her Bitmoji from her pregnancy earlier this year (she gave birth to her second daughter Stella Star in July), fans think it’s a nod toward a pregnancy or possible pregnancy later in the year.

Not long after that, DeJesus shared a photo of “just because” roses on Twitter.

However, she added an emoji into the photo to cover the card that came with the flowers, prompting many to wonder if she was hiding something personal.

In December, after DeJesus and Marroquin had a visit, a fan wrote on Twitter, “I think Bri is pregnant but that’s just my opinion.” DeJesus quickly responded by saying, “not yet,” which got people thinking that they’re trying for a baby.

The response was different from DeJesus’ clapback-style deflection of a pregnancy inquiry in November, when she slammed a fan who asked if she was pregnant after seeing a photo of her and Marroquin together.

“Is she pregnant again??” the person asked on Twitter.

DeJesus apparently saw their question, and responded bluntly.

“No I’m f— fat I just had a baby,” the mom of two said.

DeJesus has been moving pretty quickly when it comes to her relationship with Marroquin. The two officially confirmed their relationship in October after the filming of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special and have since been all over each other on social media and in public, with DeJesus even saying she planned on marrying her new beau in a tweet.

The relationship hasn’t been without its drama, however. Fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, who is also Marroquin’s ex, has openly been against the new relationship, with DeJesus stirring up drama between the exes through social media stunts such as releasing texts between the two on Twitter.

Photo credit: Twitter / @_brianadejesus